Violence in Karnataka’s Hubbali: Around 40 People Arrested, Curfew Imposed

In an effort to disperse the mob, the police employed lathi charge to bring the situation under control. But when that did not work, the police resorted to deploying tear gas to stop the violent protest.

In the process, about 12 police personnel including an inspector were injured, Hubbali-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram told the media on Sunday. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been clamped in Hubballi city till 20 April, police added.

"Around 40 people have been arrested and some FIRs have been registered. Twelve of our officers on duty were injured and some police vehicles were damaged. We have taken all precautionary measures so that such incidents do not occur again. We will not spare those who have taken law into their hands," the commissioner added.

Around midnight, a large number of people once again started gathering around the police station, the officer said, adding that their leaders were summoned to the station and apprised about the action taken against the youth for his social media message so far.