Violence in Karnataka’s Hubbali: Around 40 People Arrested, Curfew Imposed
The incident occurred after a local youth purportedly posted a provocative message on social media.
A tense situation prevailed in north Karnataka’s Hubbali city after a protest over a social media post escalated into violence, leaving police personnel injured and police property destroyed late on Saturday, 16 April.
The incident occurred after a local youth had purportedly posted a provocative message on social media.
According to local media, the youth had purportedly posted an altered picture of a saffron flag hoisted atop the mosque in Mecca. Several people from the Muslim community in the city had gathered outside the Old City police station, demanding action against the youth.
Soon, the mob grew in size, and their protests turned violent as they began to pelt stones at police personnel and the station building.
Police Use Tear Gar & Lathi-charge Mob
In an effort to disperse the mob, the police employed lathi charge to bring the situation under control. But when that did not work, the police resorted to deploying tear gas to stop the violent protest.
In the process, about 12 police personnel including an inspector were injured, Hubbali-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram told the media on Sunday. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been clamped in Hubballi city till 20 April, police added.
"Around 40 people have been arrested and some FIRs have been registered. Twelve of our officers on duty were injured and some police vehicles were damaged. We have taken all precautionary measures so that such incidents do not occur again. We will not spare those who have taken law into their hands," the commissioner added.
Around midnight, a large number of people once again started gathering around the police station, the officer said, adding that their leaders were summoned to the station and apprised about the action taken against the youth for his social media message so far.
However, the mob outside the station was not ready to listen to them and they went on a rampage, Labhu Ram said, adding that the mob damaged some police vehicles as they resorted to stone pelting.
In this incident, about a dozen police officers have sustained injuries, the police commissioner said. "We will not spare those who took law into their hands. We have taken all preventive measures to stop repetition of such incidents," he added.
(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)
