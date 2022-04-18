‘Will Not Tolerate Such Acts’: Karnataka CM Bommai on Hubbali Violence; 88 Held

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday, 17 April, said the protest over a social media post that escalated into violence in Hubbali city of the state would not be tolerated and those responsible would be punished.

The Hubbali police commissioner said 88 persons, including an AIMIM corporator's husband, had been arrested in the matter. Meanwhile, Section 144 continues to remain in place in Hubbali city.

A local youth had purportedly posted a provocative message on social media, showing an altered picture of a saffron flag hoisted atop the mosque in Mecca, after which several people from the Muslim community in the city gathered outside the Old City police station, demanding action against the youth. Soon the mob's protests turned violent and they began to pelt stones at police personnel and the station building.