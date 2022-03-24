Karnataka Says Non-Hindus Can't Do Business Near Hindu Institutions, Cites Rule

In the state Assembly, responding to a question raised by opposition members on incidents in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, Madhuswamy said, "While framing rules to Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act in 2002, Rule 12 states that no property including land, building or site situated near the institution shall be leased to non-Hindus. Citing these rules, posters and banners have been put up."

Observing that it is being alleged street vendors are stopped from engaging in trade, he said, "if any obstruction is being caused to them, outside the premise of a religious place, it will be rectified and action will be taken. If things are happening (other community vendors trading) within the premises, they will have to follow the rules," he said.

He said that under the rule, non-Hindus are not allowed to do business in and around the premises but if it is beyond the Hindu religious area, the government will initiate action against those putting up banners and posters. He added that rules state that shops, buildings, and vacant sites located near temples should not be auctioned to non-Hindus and that there will be “no compromise” in implementing the rules.