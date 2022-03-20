Holi Celebrations Turn Violent As Hindus, Muslims Clash in UP's Amroha

Six persons were arrested after members of two communities clashed during Holi celebrations in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, 18 March.

Several videos of the incident have gone viral on social media that capture Muslims and Hindus throwing stones and slippers at each other.

The incident took place when a group of people were playing music in an empty plot next to a mosque in Kotwali area of Amroha.

The Holi celebrations happened to coincide with the Muslim festival Shab-e-Barat. A group of people came out of the mosque and objected to the playing of the music during the time of namaz, which soon led to a dispute, police said.