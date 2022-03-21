No Stalls for Muslims at Shivamogga Festival After Hindutva Groups' Campaign

The organising committee of the Kote Marikamba Jatra, which will be held in Karnataka's Shivamogga from 22 March, has reportedly refused to allot shops to Muslim traders in the festival.

This comes after leaders of the BJP, and right-wing groups Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, demanded that only Hindu shopkeepers be allowed to do business in the festival, The Hindu reported. Surrendering to the pressure, the committee has given the tender for the allotment of shops to Hindutva groups.

Committee President SK Mariyappa told The Hindu that the festival's organisation panel has never been coloured by communal biases in the past. "But, some people launched a campaign on social media platforms against allowing Muslim shopkeepers. Only three days are left for the festival to start. We agreed to their demand in the interest of smooth conduct of the festival," he stated.