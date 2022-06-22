Nupur Sharma’s Remarks Show India in Bad Light, Far From Reality: Ajit Doval

During a TV prime-time show, BJP’s national spokesperson Nupur Sharma had made controversial comments about Prophet Muhammad, which resulted in protests in several parts of the country and condemnation on a global stage.

While the outrage in India and the First Information Reports (FIRs) against Sharma were initially ignored, with West Asian countries summoning Indian ambassadors over the controversial remarks, the BJP had finally suspended Sharma and expelled Delhi media head Naveen Jindal, who had also made derogatory remarks against the Prophet.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police on 11 June had issued a summons to Nupur Sharma, in connection with the case pertaining to her derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

An FIR was registered against Sharma by the Pydhonie Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.