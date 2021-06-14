Journos Targeted, Contrary to PM’s G7 Commitments: Editors Guild

"Journalists and cartoonists critical of the government are also being targeted on social media, as pressures are being mounted by the government on these platforms to remove such critical journalists on the specious ground that they are violating the law of the land. All of this is contrary to the commitments that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made at the G-7 summit to democracy, openness and against authoritarianism," the body went on to say.

Its reference to cartoonists came in the backdrop of cartoonist Manjul receiving a notice from Twitter, stating that it had received a legal request from Indian law enforcement to take action against his social media account.

Manjul was intimated by Twitter on 4 June, following which he shared the e-mail he had received from the company with the caption, “Jai ho Modi Ji ki sarkar ki!” He had also said it would have been better if the government mentioned, which tweet of his had caused a problem.

Though the government had alleged that one of Manjul’s tweets “violates the law(s) of India”, the social media giant had mentioned that they had not taken any action against him for the time being and suggested that the cartoonist seek legal counsel and challenge the government’s request in court, or contact civil society organisations for finding a resolution or voluntarily delete the content.