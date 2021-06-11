Network 18 Suspends Cartoonist Manjul After Twitter Notice: Report

Just four days after cartoonist Manjul received a notice from Twitter, stating that it had received a legal request from Indian law enforcement to take action against his social media account, the political cartoonist was suspended with “immediate effect” from Mukesh Ambani-owned Network 18 on Tuesday, 8 June, The Wire reported.

Several leaders slammed the Narendra Modi regime, calling it a ‘dictatorship’ in response to the notice issued by Twitter to the cartoonist.

Manjul was intimated by Twitter on 4 June, following which he shared the e-mail he had received from the company with the caption, “Jai ho Modi Ji ki sarkar ki!” He also said it would have been better if the government mentioned, which tweet of his had caused a problem.