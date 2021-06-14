ABP Journalist Dies Day After Seeking Police Protection in UP

A day after asking for police protection, ABP journalist in Uttar Pradesh, Sulabh Srivastava died under suspicious circumstances on Sunday, 13 June.

Srivastava was found injured near a brick kiln on Katra road. He died on being taken to the hospital. Though the police has revealed in the preliminary investigation that Srivastava died due to the injuries of a road accident, it is feared that he may have been attacked.