Cyberspace Must Promote, Not Curb Democratic Values: PM Modi at G7
The UK had invited India, Australia, South Africa, and South Korea to attend the G7 summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the G7 summit on 13 June, Sunday, emphasised on the need to ensure that cyberspace remains an avenue for advancing democratic values and not of subverting them.
The summit, hosted by the UK, officially commenced on Friday, as leaders of the world’s largest economies congregated on the Cornish coast, for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus in 2020.
The Prime Minister participated virtually in two of the sessions held on the second day of the summit – ‘Building Back Together – Open Societies and Economies’ and ‘Building Back Greener: Climate and Nature’
What the Prime Minister Said
As a Lead Speaker of the conference on Open Societies, PM Modi stated that democracy and freedom were part of India’s civilisations ethos. He raised the concern that open societies are particularly vulnerable to disinformation and cyber-attacks.
In the session on climate and nature, Prime Minister Modi called for collective action on climate change.
He also advocated the adoption of a holistic approach towards climate change that covers all dimensions of the problem – mitigation, adaptation, technology transfer, climate financing, equity, climate justice, and lifestyle change.
Speaking about India’s unwavering commitment to climate action, he mentioned the efforts of the Indian Railways to achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2030.
He stressed that India is the only G-20 country on track to meet its Paris treaty commitments.
He also took note of the increasing effectiveness of the two major global initiatives nurtured by India – the CDRI and the International Solar Alliance, in building a greener economy.
In a G7 session titled ‘Building Back Stronger – Health,’ Prime Minister Modi on Saturday, 12 June, said that the summit should send out a message of "One Earth One Health" for the whole world.
He also expressed appreciation for the support extended by the G7 and other guest countries during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.
The UK, which holds the presidency of G7 (Group of 7), had invited India, Australia, South Africa, and South Korea as guest countries to attend the summit. The focus for G7 summit 2021 is "Build Back Better".
In view of the devastating COVID-19 situation in the country, PM Modi had cancelled his in-person visit to the UK for the summit in May and attended the session virtually.
