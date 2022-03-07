'Found Porn & Sensitive Documents in Arrested Journalist Nilesh's Phone': Cops

The Chhattisgarh Police on Sunday, 6 March, said that it found pornographic content and sensitive confidential documents in the phone of arrested journalist Nilesh Sharma.

Sharma was arrested on 2 March over a complaint filed by Khilawan Nishad, a self-proclaimed Congress worker, and was charged with Sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (1) (b) (publication of rumour with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public) and 505 (2) (promoting enmity or hatred) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In a statement issued on Sunday, the police claimed that they found pornographic content, evidence of blackmailing, as well as sensitive confidential documents in Sharma's phone.