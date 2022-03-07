'Found Porn & Sensitive Documents in Arrested Journalist Nilesh's Phone': Cops

The complainant Khilawan Nishad claimed that Nilesh Sharma in his political satire tried to defame and create a wedge among congress party workers in Chhattisgarh.
The Chhattisgarh Police on Sunday, 6 March, said that it found pornographic content and sensitive confidential documents in the phone of arrested journalist Nilesh Sharma.
Sharma was arrested on 2 March over a complaint filed by Khilawan Nishad, a self-proclaimed Congress worker, and was charged with Sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (1) (b) (publication of rumour with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public) and 505 (2) (promoting enmity or hatred) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
In a statement issued on Sunday, the police claimed that they found pornographic content, evidence of blackmailing, as well as sensitive confidential documents in Sharma's phone.
Stating that Sharma has been shifted to Bilaspur jail, Prashant Agarwal, Superintendent of Police, Raipur, told The Quint that they had further added Section 67 of the IT Act (punishment for transmitting obscene material electronically), as well as Sections 4 and 5 of PITA Act (Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act) to his charges.
A woman has also allegedly been arrested in connection with the case.
Sharma, the editor of an online media portal called Indiawriters.co.in, authored a column named 'Ghurwa Ke Mati', in which he wrote a series of articles with characters allegedly resembling MLAs and other Congress functionaries of the state.
The complainant Khilawan Nishad claimed that Nilesh Sharma, in his political satire, tried to defame and create a wedge among the Congress party workers in Chhattisgarh.
Meanwhile, Ram Pratap Singh, Congress' spokesperson in Raipur said, "No one is above the law.”
"If anyone feels that what we are doing is wrong, they are free to come up with their evidences and also to accuse us. But they should have evidence, merely accusing is worthless," he added.
After his arrest on Wednesday, his brother Ritesh Sharma, who manages the advertising of the portal, had told The Quint that "there was never an incident of fake news on their part and that similar satirical columns were being written during the Raman Singh led BJP regime. It was named 'Mukhiya ke Mukhari' then."
Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh's former chief minister Raman Singh had alleged that Congress party, which promised to enforce a law to protect journalists, was, in fact, targeting them.
"The Congress government has ties with media owners and are trying to control journalistic freedom like it is being done in Delhi. Journalists are working under huge pressure from the government, directly and indirectly. Over 100 cases have been registered against the journalists across Chhattisgarh in the last 3.5 years of Congress rule. This is undemocratic, they are attempting to silence the media," Praphull further claimed.
The Congress has been vocal about the freedom of journalists and their protection, and had promised to bring in a law to ensure their safety in the state. However, it hasn't been tabled since the party came to power in 2018.
