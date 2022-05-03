Two Groups Clash in Jodhpur Over Raising Religious Flags, Internet Suspended

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed for maintaining peace and uphold law and order, after members of two communities were involved in clashes at Jodhpur's Jalori Gate a day before Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, 2 May.
As per reports, incidents of stone-pelting were reported from the area hours ahead of the Islamic festival, after an altercation broke out over raising religious flags.
A three-day Parshuram Jayanti festival is also underway in Jodhpur.
Four police personnel were injured, news agency PTI reported.
Calling the tensions 'unfortunate', the CM took to Twitter to say "the administration has been instructed to maintain peace and order at all costs".
Meanwhile, internet services were temporarily suspended in the city in light of the events and namaz was offered amidst heavy police presence.
(This is a developing story. Will be updated with more details.)
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)