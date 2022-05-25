J&K: TV Artist Shot Dead by Terrorists in Budgam, 10-Year-Old Nephew Injured

Amreen Bhat was shifted to a local hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.
Photo: Accessed by The Quint
A 35-year-old woman was shot dead by terrorists at her residence in the Chadoora area of Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, 25 May. Her 10-year-old nephew was also injured in the attack.
Amreen Bhat was shifted to a local hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The Jammu & Kashmir police said Bhat was a television artist.
This comes a day after a police officer was killed after terrorists opened fire in Srinagar's Soura area. The man's daughter also sustained injuries during the attack, the police said.
"Three terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) were involved in this heinous terror incident. The area has been cordoned off, and searches started. Case registered and investigation on," the police added.
The Kashmir Valley is in the midst of another surge of militant attacks on civilians, non-locals, and security forces.
One person was killed and three others were injured in a grenade attack on a wine shop in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K)'s Baramulla district on 17 May.
The incident came just days after a civilian was killed in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on 15 May, during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists.
On 13 May, a police constable was shot dead by suspected militants at his residence in Pulwama. Special Police Officer (SPO) Reyaz Ahmad Thoker was attacked in his home in Gudroo village and was shifted to the Army’s 92 base hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
On 12 May, a Kashmiri Pandit named Rahul Bhat was killed after he was injured during a shooting. The Kashmir Zone Police had claimed that the incident was a terrorist attack.
In April, during the first days of the holy month of Ramadan, suspected militants shot at and injured four non-local workers in South Kashmir.
