J&K: TV Artist Shot Dead by Terrorists in Budgam, 10-Year-Old Nephew Injured

The Kashmir Valley is in the midst of another surge of militant attacks on civilians, non-locals, and security forces.

One person was killed and three others were injured in a grenade attack on a wine shop in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K)'s Baramulla district on 17 May.

The incident came just days after a civilian was killed in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on 15 May, during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists.

On 13 May, a police constable was shot dead by suspected militants at his residence in Pulwama. Special Police Officer (SPO) Reyaz Ahmad Thoker was attacked in his home in Gudroo village and was shifted to the Army’s 92 base hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

On 12 May, a Kashmiri Pandit named Rahul Bhat was killed after he was injured during a shooting. The Kashmir Zone Police had claimed that the incident was a terrorist attack.