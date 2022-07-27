J&K Separatist Yasin Malik Hospitalised After Hunger Strike in Tihar Jail

Kashmiri Separatist Yasin Malik was admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Tuesday evening on 26 July, four days since he began a hunger strike in Delhi's Tihar Jail, after doctors noticed fluctuations in his blood pressure.
Malik stopped eating food on 22 July after he alleged improper investigation into his case and was put on Intravenous (IV) fluids.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Senior jail officials said that Malik refused to eat on Friday and declared an indefinite hunger strike.
A senior official, speaking to The Indian Express said:
Malik's sister Abida said while addressing the press in Srinagar that she had received a will from the former chief of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) after she met him in prison last week.
In the will, Malik reiterated that he had perceived non-violent struggle as a "powerful force."
His sister also said that she and her mother had tried convincing the 56-year-old to not go through with the hunger strike, but he refused.
"He (Malik) said this is his last resort and called it a farewell," Abida added.
This comes only a few days after Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of the late Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, identified Malik as one of the people who had kidnapped her in 1989.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
