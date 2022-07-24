Khalid Saifi Being Denied Medical Attention in Jail, Alleges Wife Nargis Saifi

Nargis Saifi, wife of jailed Muslim activist Khalid Saifi, has alleged that her husband’s health is deteriorating and that he isn’t being given medical attention by the jail authorities.

In a video statement released on Saturday, Nargis said that her husband’s blood sugar levels have been spiking for the last few days.

“His sugar level is around 400, it has never been this high. His BP is also high and he has fever too. He has been vomiting and he hasn’t eaten anything properly for days...He isn’t getting proper treatment at all,” Nargis said in the video.