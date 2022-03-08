'She Wanted to Become a Doctor', 18-Year-Old Rafia's Promising Life Cut Short

Among the 34 injured, a 71-year-old man identified as Mohammad Aslam Makhdoomi of Naidkadal in downtown Srinagar died on the spot.

CCTV footage of the scene of the attack shows the moment the grenade was lobbed. People started running for safety while many fell on the ground.

This was the second grenade attack in Lal Chowk as earlier, on 25 January, four people were injured after militants lobbed a grenade in the area.

All the injured, including Rafia and her family members, were taken to the hospital for treatment. While Rafia was critical, her mother Hameeda and sister Farhad sustained minor injuries.