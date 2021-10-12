Kashmir Civilian Killings: Enemies at the Gates or Brewing Discontent?

Fatima (name changed) is a rural housewife in Kashmir. Invariably in a hijab, she steers clear of the room I am in whenever I visit her home. Last Friday, this normally housebound conservative woman suggested to her husband that they walk with their children to the nearest highway and sit at the roadside in protest. Just the family.

That’s how upset she was over the killing of two school teachers by terrorists in the inner city of Srinagar on Thursday. A lot of Kashmiris have been deeply upset at the spate of killings. Seven persons, including the two teachers, were gunned down.