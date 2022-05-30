J&K Artist Amreen Bhat Killed: Why Did a TV Actress Become Militants’ Target?

The brutal killing of Amreen Bhat, a 35-year-old TV artist in Hushroo in the central Kashmir district of Budgam, has sparked a wave of anger as well as shed light on the state of militancy in Kashmir. The region continues to be rattled by a spate of targeted killings over the past two months, igniting concerns over the spiralling security situation. At least four cops and two civilians have been shot dead in May.

Overall, 89 militants have been killed since January 2022 (Until 29 May). The corresponding figure for the last year is just 51, indicating that insurgency continues to grow on and off despite fierce anti-militancy operations.

On Thursday evening last week, Raziya, the slain artist’s older sister, was tending to their domestic cows in Hushroo, an idyllic village in Budgam, just 15 km from Srinagar airport. Raziya’s 11-year-old son was heading out to buy stuff when two men turned up at their gate. “I stood watching as they sent my son to call for Amreen,” she told this reporter.