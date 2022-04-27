Husband Held Captive in Yemen & Wife Stuck in War-Torn Ukraine Reunite in Kerala

It was not long ago that Jayakumar herself was in a crisis. After a 12-day ordeal in war-torn Ukraine, Jayakumar, who was studying at the Kyiv Medical University, returned to the safety of her home on 6 March.

“I remember this day vividly. At 5 am on 24 February, I heard the sound of bombs exploding and that’s when I knew that the war had arrived. I had my tickets to Kerala booked for 26 February. Holding on to whatever chocolates and snacks I had bought for the journey, I sought refuge in a bunker underground for five days,” she told The Quint.

As directed by embassy officials, she left along with other Indian students to the Hungarian border on 28 February. She reached Lviv, a city near the border, standing in the jam-packed train for over 15 hours. On 5 March, the Indian embassy arranged for her safe return, as part of the ‘Ganga mission,’ to evacuate stranded Indians from Ukraine.