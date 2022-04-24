'Let Us Study in Indian Medical Colleges,' Say Ukraine-Return Indian Students

Students and their parents demand admission for Ukraine return medical students in India.
(Image courtesy: Chetan Bhakuni/ The Quint)
Producer: Varsha Rani
Video Editor: Harpal Rawat
With the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, thousands of Indian medical students were forced to leave Ukraine. This resulted in students leaving their universities and studies in between. From the last two months, they have been attending online classes.
She further says that she went to Ukraine with a dream. "We did not ask for war, circumstances became such," she said.
Students and their parents demanding for admission in Indian Universities.
Harshita Sharma, a medical student from Uzhhorod National University, echoes a similar sentiments.
A first-year MBBS student Harshita further adds, "We have cleared our NEET exams and are eligible to be good doctors given the chance to study. The situation we came from was scary and we wouldn’t want to go back to that."
Students outside Jantar Mantar in New Delhi demanding admission in Indian universities.
Harsh Goel, another student from Uzhhorod National University who returned to India from Ukraine, mentions that their classes are often disrupted due to air sirens. Harsh says, "Our classes are going fine, but sometimes there are air sirens and the teachers have to move to bunkers and because of this, our classes are disrupted. Some of the students are facing issues with fees and they are not being permitted in the classes."
With so much uncertainty around them, students are not mentally prepared to look for other options. "It’s been more than two months but the war is still on. All of this has added to the uncertainty over our future. We are not mentally prepared to try and look into other options now," added Goel.
Kshitiz Sood has a request for the government of India. "We just want to request the Indian government to accommodate the students who have returned from Ukraine to Indian medical colleges. It would be of great help as it will provide some certainty to their future."
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)