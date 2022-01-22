At Least 70 Killed As Saudi-Led Coalition Conducts Air Strikes in Yemen

More than 70 people were killed in an air strike on a Yemeni prison, with another bombardment claiming the lives of at least three children as the conflict in Yemen escalated on Friday, 21 January.

Graphic footage of the attack, showing corpses in the rubble following the prison air strike, which razed the jail’s buildings in the north-western governorate of Saada was released by the Iran-backed Houthis, reported news agency AFP.

In the south, the Saudi-led coalition carried out attacks in the port city of Hodeida where they hit a telecommunications facility. The attack killed children playing in the area, said aid agency Save the Children.

In a joint statement, eight relief and aid agencies said that they were “horrified by the news” that over 70 people, including migrants and children were killed in a “blatant disregard” for civilian life, as per an AFP report.