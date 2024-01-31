Jharkhand Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Jharkhand High Court To Hear Ex-CM Hemant Soren's Plea Challenging ED Arrest

Jharkhand Political Crisis LIVE Updates: The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday, 1 February, will hear a petition by the state's former Chief Minister Hemant Soren challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged land scam.

The hearing comes after Soren on Wednesday night, 31 January, resigned from his post amid a probe by the ED of the land scam case, thereby plunging the state and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a Congress ally, into crisis.

Soren, who was said to be in ED custody when he resigned as CM, was arrested soon after he tendered his resignation to Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan.