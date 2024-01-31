Jharkhand Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Jharkhand High Court To Hear Ex-CM Hemant Soren's Plea Challenging ED Arrest

Hemant Soren arrives at his residence after submitting his resignation as Jharkhand CM to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.
(Photo: Raj Bhvan)
Jharkhand Political Crisis LIVE Updates: The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday, 1 February, will hear a petition by the state's former Chief Minister Hemant Soren challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged land scam.
The hearing comes after Soren on Wednesday night, 31 January, resigned from his post amid a probe by the ED of the land scam case, thereby plunging the state and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a Congress ally, into crisis.
Soren, who was said to be in ED custody when he resigned as CM, was arrested soon after he tendered his resignation to Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan.
These developments came hours after ED officials arrived at Hemant Soren's Ranchi residence on Wednesday for questioning during the ongoing probe.
Earlier that day, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against ED officials under the SC/ST Act based on Soren's complaint.
The ED is investigating an alleged multi-crore scam, wherein documents dating back to over 100 years were reportedly forged and transactions were made around it.
This is reportedly the first time a sitting chief minister was taken into the ED's custody.
The parties in the Jharkhand coalition government include JMM (29 seats), Congress (17 seats), NCP (1 seat), CPI(M) (1 seat), and RJD (1 seat).
The BJP has been demanding President's Rule in the state amid the ongoing ED probe that has triggered a political crisis.
Reacting to CM's resignation amid ED probe, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "ED, CBI, IT etc. are no longer government agencies, now they have become BJP's 'eliminate opposition cell'. The BJP itself, steeped in corruption, is running a campaign to destroy democracy in its obsession with power."
Meanwhile, Hemant Soren has filed a writ petition in Jharkhand High Court against ED summons. The case will be taken up at 10:30 am on 1 February.
Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana arrives at ED office where he is kept in custody.
Taking to Twitter, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said: "The one who did not go with Modi ji will go to jail. Imposing ED against Jharkhand Chief Minister, Shri Hemant Soren and forcing him to resign is a blow to federalism. Intimidating opposition leaders by making the provisions of PMLA draconian is part of the BJP's tool kit. The BJP's work of destabilising the Opposition governments one by one as part of a conspiracy is continuing," he said.
"If democracy has to be saved from dictatorship, the BJP will have to be defeated. We will not be afraid, we will continue to fight from Parliament and from the streets," he added.
Hemant Soren arrived at his residence after submitting his resignation as Jharkhand CM to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.
Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam told the media: "Hemant Soren has resigned from the post of CM. We have the support of 47 MLAs. We have proposed to form a new government. Champai Soren will be our new CM. We have not been given time for swearing in."
Raj Bhavan denies permission for demonstrations to JMM and Congress MLAs as Hemant Soren stepped down.
JMM MP Mahua Maji told the media that Hemant Soren is in ED custody.
"The CM is in ED custody. The CM went to the Governor with the ED team to submit his resignation. Champai Soren will be the new Chief Minister... We have enough numbers," Maji said.
Jharkhand Minister and JMM leader Mithilesh Thakur told the media that Champai Soren will be the new CM.
"We have chosen our leader. Our CM will be Champai Soren," he said.
Meanwhile, Congress MLA Rajesh Thakur also confirmed that, "CM Hemant Soren has decided to resign. Champai Soren has been chosen as the new leader of the Legislative party... All the MLAs are with us..."
Jharkhand Minister Banna Gupta told reporters, "We have chosen Champai Soren as the leader of the Legislative Party. We came to the Raj Bhawan to request the Governor for the oath ceremony."
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is expected to resign soon. He has reached Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.
In his complaint, Soren claimed that the probe agency conducted search operations at his Delhi residence to “harass and malign him and his entire community."
On 29th January 2024, I came to learn that the abovenamed persons along with others had carried out a purported search at the said premises. This purported search was without any notice to me nor was my presence required on 29th January 2024 at New Delhi by the abovenamed persons. In fact, the abovenamed persons had required me to be present at Ranchi on 29th and 31st January 2024," Soren said.
"My family members and I have suffered and experienced immense mental, psychological and emotional harm because of the acts committed by the above named persons and unknown others who are not members of any SC or ST," he added.
