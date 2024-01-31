Farmer's Son, Veteran JMM Leader: Who is Champai Soren, the Next Jharkhand CM?

Who is Chmapi Soren, the JMM Leader Slated to Be Next Jharkhand CM?
(Photo: Facebook/Champai Soren)
Amid a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that led to the Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren stepping down on Wednesday, 31 January, the ruling alliance leaders appointed cabinet minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Champai Soren as the next chief minister of the state.
Ruling alliance MLAs earlier met Governor CP Radhakrishnan to officially request for an oath-taking ceremony for Champai Soren.
A tribal leader, Champai Soren is a four-time MLA from Seraikella and has represented the constituency consecutively since 2005.
Since 2019, Champai Soren has been a cabinet minister for Transport, Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Caste & Backward class welfare in Hemant Soren's government.
A farmer's son who was educated up to class 10, Champai Soren was at the forefront of the movement for a separate statehood when Jharkhand was carved out in 2000.
