Farmer's Son, Veteran JMM Leader: Who is Champai Soren, the Next Jharkhand CM?

Amid a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that led to the Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren stepping down on Wednesday, 31 January, the ruling alliance leaders appointed cabinet minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Champai Soren as the next chief minister of the state.

Ruling alliance MLAs earlier met Governor CP Radhakrishnan to officially request for an oath-taking ceremony for Champai Soren.