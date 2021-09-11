JD(U)'s Neeraj Kumar Asks Bihar SEC to Take Action Against Tejashwi Yadav

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yada.
In a letter to the Bihar State Election Commission (SEC) dated 10 September, the commission has been asked to take immediate action against Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, for allegedly distributing money to women of a village in Gopalganj district.
The complaint was made by Member of the Legislative Council Neeraj Kumar, who belongs to the ruling Janata Dal (United) party.
"Tejashwi Yadav was caught on camera distributing Rs 500 currency notes to women in Garauli village (under Basghat Masurai panchayat in Baikuthpur block of Gopalganj). The village comes under Panchayati Raj area and a model code of conduct is imposed in the state for Panchayat election 2021," said Kumar said in the letter.
Neeraj Kumar claimed that the video was taken from the official Facebook account of Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), where it was uploaded with the title 'Tejashwi Yadav has taken the blessing of women of the paternal village of RJD MLA Prem Shanker on the day of Teej festival' on Thursday, 9 September.
The BJP's Bihar unit also reacted sharply to the video.
Chief spokesperson and OBC wing national General Secretary Nikhil Anand also argued that Yadav's actions violated the model of code of conduct in the context of the Panchayat elections in the state, scheduled to begin on 24 September:
