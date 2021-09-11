JD(U)'s Neeraj Kumar Asks Bihar SEC to Take Action Against Tejashwi Yadav

In a letter to the Bihar State Election Commission (SEC) dated 10 September, the commission has been asked to take immediate action against Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, for allegedly distributing money to women of a village in Gopalganj district.

The complaint was made by Member of the Legislative Council Neeraj Kumar, who belongs to the ruling Janata Dal (United) party.



"Tejashwi Yadav was caught on camera distributing Rs 500 currency notes to women in Garauli village (under Basghat Masurai panchayat in Baikuthpur block of Gopalganj). The village comes under Panchayati Raj area and a model code of conduct is imposed in the state for Panchayat election 2021," said Kumar said in the letter.