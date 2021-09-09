Owaisi's UP Mission: AIMIM Faces a Very Different Challenge Than Bihar or Bengal

True to form, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi had an eventful trip to Uttar Pradesh. On one hand, his visit to Ayodhya sparked protests from Hindutva outfits and on the other hand, strongman Atique Ahmed joined the AIMIM along with his family.

Owaisi vowed to defeat the BJP and accused parties like the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress of "betraying Muslims."

He also asked if other communities can have their own parties, "Why not Muslims?".

"This is the reality of India, that only a community which has a leadership is allowed to progress," Owaisi said.

Owaisi's visit to UP also came on the heels of the party's decent performance in the urban local body polls in Karnataka – it won three wards in Hubli-Dharwad and one in Belgavi.