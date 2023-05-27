Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary: Quotes by India's First Prime Minister

The death anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru is observed on 27 May every year. He was the first prime minister of India and he contributed immensely to India's freedom struggle. He was one of the important leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC). He was one of the major leaders who fought against British rule in India.
Nehru fought and won the first general elections in India followed by winning the second and third terms as the prime minister, serving in the office till his death on 27 May 1964.
Below are a few of his famous quotes on life and courage that will help you keep inspired and motivated in life.
1. “The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all.”
2. “Life is like a game of cards. The hand that is dealt you is determinism; the way you play it is free will.”
3. “Evil unchecked grows, evil tolerated poisons the whole system.”
4. “We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open.”
5. “Culture is the widening of the mind and of the spirit.”
6. “Politics and Religion are obsolete. The time has come for Science and Spirituality.”
7. “Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves.”
8. "Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow."
