Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary: Quotes by India's First Prime Minister

1. “The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all.”

2. “Life is like a game of cards. The hand that is dealt you is determinism; the way you play it is free will.”

3. “Evil unchecked grows, evil tolerated poisons the whole system.”

4. “We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open.”

5. “Culture is the widening of the mind and of the spirit.”

6. “Politics and Religion are obsolete. The time has come for Science and Spirituality.”

7. “Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves.”

8. "Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow."