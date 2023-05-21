Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Quotes by India’s Youngest Prime Minister

Today was the day when the former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in the village named Sriperumbudur situated in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He was assassinated while he was campaigning for Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Congress candidate.
He was one of the youngest prime ministers of India and he had been appointed for the role at the age of 40. He reluctantly had to join politics after the death of his mother, Indira Gandhi. Rajiv Gandhi made his biggest contribution towards education by expanding, revamping and bringing new policies for the education sector. It was under his guidance that the 'Indira Gandhi Open University' was established.
In 1991, he was assassinated by a suicide bomber from LTTE(Tamil militant and political organization in Sri Lanka) while campaigning for upcoming elections. On his death anniversary, let's remember him with his inspirational quotes.
To the nameless and unsung heroes of our freedom struggle, we offer our humble tribute. Their life-blood nourishes the body of independent India.
For some days, people thought that India was shaking. But there are always tremors when a great tree falls.
The freedom movement transformed the status of women. Women fought along with men as comrades. In the process, the shackles that had bound them fell away.
I didn’t have any personal goals when I came, but after being in politics – after seeing people, their difficulties, their wants – I think our goal has to be to eliminate poverty from India.
There has to be a national consensus. We cannot legislate without overwhelming national consensus that religious and communal groups should be totally banned from politics.
Civilizations are built by the ceaseless toil of a succession of generations. With softness and sloth, civilizations succumb. Let us beware of decadence.
Education must be a great equaliser in our society. It must be the tool to level the differences that our various social systems have created over the past thousands of years.
Women are the social conscience of a country. They hold our societies together.
