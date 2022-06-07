Kupwara Encounter: 2 LeT Militants, Including 1 From Pakistan, Killed in J&K

A search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired at the security forces, who retaliated.
Two LeT militants were killed in an encounter by security forces in Kashmir. (The image is representational)

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, including one from Pakistan, were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, 7 June, police said.

Based on information about the presence of militants in the Chaktaras Kandi area of Kupwara, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired at the security forces who retaliated, he said.

In the exchange of fire, two militants were killed, the official said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar in Kashmir said that one of the slain militants was a Pakistani, identified as Tufail.

"Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT, including one Pakistani terrorist namely Tufail, killed. Search still going on," the IGP tweeted.
