Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: 3 Terrorists Eliminated in Pulwama’s Pahoo Area

Police officials on Sunday, 24 April, stated that three terrorists were eliminated in an encounter between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on the same day.

The Kashmir Zone Police updated in a tweet about a search operation that was underway as they noted that a total of three terrorists were killed, the last one belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit.

The Inspector General of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, told news agency ANI that three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were trapped in Pahoo.