Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections: The Turmoil Within the PDP

Srinagar: With Jammu and Kashmir’s assembly elections just a few days away, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) is reeling from a series of jolts as key leaders are leaving after being denied election tickets.

Ever since the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates, the PDP has been hit by the resignation of more than a dozen leaders including spokesperson Suhail Bukhari, a close associate of party leader Mehbooba Mufti. Bukhari expressed resentment over the party’s decision to support former minister Basharat Bukhari, who recently rejoined the PDP and is likely to contest from the Kreeri-Wagoora seat in Baramulla.