Jammu & Kashmir: The Collapse of the Gupkar Alliance Right Before the Elections

Amid the PAGD debacle, on 31 March, Mufti and Abdullah shared the stage during the Opposition rally held in the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital to protest the arrest of Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Despite claiming to fight the upcoming polls separately, both leaders urged people to elect the right representatives to save democracy in the country.

A senior journalist based in J&K told The Quint that at the national level, both the NC and the PDP are on the same page with their support to the INDIA bloc, but in J&K they are divided. “Both the NC and the PDP are part of one flock at the national level to fight BJP and its policies, but on their home turf, the leaders are at loggerheads.”

CPI(M) [Communist Party of India (Marxist)] leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, who is also a PAGD spokesman, claimed that he would calm the troubled waters and try to reconcile differences within the alliance, but so far, it seems to have lost its relevance in J&K.