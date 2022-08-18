Jailed LeT Terrorist Fatally Shot After He Snatched Cop's Rifle, Fired at Police

Jammu: A policeman undergoing treatment for a bullet injury at GMC hospital, in Jammu district, Wednesday, 17 August. The cop was injured in an encounter with a Pakistani terrorist in Arnia sector.
(Photo: PTI)
A jailed Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was fatally shot after he snatched the rifle of a policeman and fired at a police team that had taken him to a spot near the International Border for a weapons recovery operation, officials said.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said a policeman was also injured in the incident and was hospitalised.
He identified the terrorist as Mohd Ali Hussain alias ‘Qasim' alias ‘Jehangir' who was lodged at the Kot Balwal Jail.
The officer said the terrorist's name surfaced during the investigation of an arms dropping case through drone from Pakistan on 24 February in Arnia sector.
He said during sustained questioning, the accused admitted his role in the Arnia weapon dropping case and also disclosed two locations where the arms and ammunition dropped by drone had been concealed.
"In order to recover the weapons, a police team along with a concerned magistrate went to the spot one after the other. Though no recovery was made at the first place, at the second place namely Toph village (near International Border) in Phallian Mandal area a packet of arms, ammunition and explosives was recovered," the ADGP said.
He said when the packet was being opened, the terrorist attacked one of the police officials and snatched his service rifle.
"He fired at the police party and tried to flee from the spot. In retaliation, the accused got injured and was shifted to GMC hospital Jammu along with the injured police official,” he said, adding the terrorist later succumbed.
The ADGP said the dropped packet is being scrutinized with the help of bomb disposal squad.
