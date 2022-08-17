BJP Targets Congress in Its New ‘Desh Ki Badli Soch’ Campaign

BJP on Tuesday, 16 August, launched a social media campaign "Desh ki badli soch" targeting Congress leaders who have previously served as the Prime Minister of India.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, 16 August, launched a social media campaign "Desh ki badli soch" targeting Congress leaders who have previously served as the Prime Minister of India.
In a dig at Congress, the BJP compared Independence Day speeches of the previous PMs from the Congress party, with speeches of PM Narendra Modi.
In one such tweet, the party alleged that former PM Indira Gandhi 'lacked faith in democracy,' targeting her speech from the time of Emergency, and comparing it to Modi's speech form 2017, adding that the current PM hails democracy as the biggest strength of the country.
Another tweet from the BJP alleges that former PM Nehru did not pay tribute to martyrs after 1962 war with China, in his 1963 speech. The party further noted that Modi in his 2020 address paid tribute to those who made the supreme sacrifice in the conflict with the Chinese forces in Ladakh.
Targeting Manmohan Singh, the party pulled out his quotes from 2008 and 2009, accusing him of "remembering selective idols, appeasing a family." The BJP compared it with Modi's speech from 2014 in which he had said that the country has reached here due to contributions from all the prime ministers.
It also blamed Singh for "appeasing certain minorities for creating vote banks."
The new attack on the Congress comes a few days after the BJP released a video narrating its version of events that led to India's partition in 1947 and which it tangentially blamed the top Congress leadership at the time and showed pictures of Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)