Jahangirpuri Clash: BJP Leader Raises 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans in Front of Mosque

This took place at around 3 pm right in front of the Jama Masjid in Jahangirpuri's C Block, where the clash between members of the Shobha Yatra procession and those of the Muslim community inside the mosque escalated at around 6 pm in the evening on Saturday, 16 April.

Saffron-coloured flags with 'Jai Sri Ram' written on them could still be seen inside the gate of the mosque. Eyewitnesses allege that members from the procession attempted to hoist these flags on the mosque, but couldn't, after which the flags fell inside.

Police personnel were present in large numbers when Singh was raising these slogans, and subsequently attempted to escort him away from the area. The leader, however, continued to raise the slogans.