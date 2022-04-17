Stone-Pelting From Both Sides, Gunshots Fired: Delhi Police in Jahangirpuri FIR

After communal clashes broke out in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, 16 April, the Delhi Police, in an FIR, has stated that the violence started after an argument ensued between 'two groups' when the procession reached outside a mosque in C-Block.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the shobha yatra had police permission and around 50 police officials were deployed in Jahangirpuri.

The FIR, accessed by The Quint, was filed on the basis of a complaint by Delhi Police Inspector Rajiv Ranjan on Saturday, 16 April, at the Jahangirpuri police station.