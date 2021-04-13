Lack of Better Planning Is An Issue, Not Vaccine Shortage: Govt

The previous highest surge (of September) has already been crossed and the trend is going upward, the Centre's representative said, calling it cause for worry. "If you look at daily deaths, they also are showing an increasing trend. However, the previous surge's highest point was 1,114 and presently we have reported 879 deaths."

Bhushan also flagged the increasing positivity rate in Chhattisgarh, as well as the lack of adequate RT-PCR testing in states like Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh

On the vaccination drive, he said India is one of the countries administering the highest number of doses. "Till 8 am today, more than 10.85 crore doses of vaccine had been administered in the country. In last 24 hours, over 40 lakh doses were administered."