India Records Spike of 1,61,736 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 879 Deaths

India on Tuesday, 13 April, reported 1,61,736 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s tally to 1,36,89,453. The death toll rose by 879 to 1,71,058. The active cases stand at 12,64,698, while 1,22,53,697 patients have recovered so far.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Tuesday announced that Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the country. This comes amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in India and reports of vaccine shortage in several states.
Meanwhile, a night curfew has been imposed in Haryana from 9 pm to 5 am, with effect from Monday, and will remain in force until further orders.
- The Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, has been approved for emergency use authorisation in India
- 14 private hospitals in Delhi have been declared ‘full COVID-19’ hospitals and are not allowed to admit non-COVID patients till further orders
- Maharashtra on Monday reported 51,751 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 34,58,996
- As many as 37,63,858 vaccine doses were administered till 8 pm on Monday on the 2nd day of ‘tika utsav’, the Health Ministry said
- The Centre on Sunday said that it has prohibited the export of injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) till the COVID-19 situation in the country improves
India's Vaccination Exceeds 10.85 Cr on Day 3 of 'Tika Utsav'
On Day 3 of 'Tika Utsav', India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 10.85 crores with over 40 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.
102 Test Positive for COVID at Kumbh Mela Between Sunday, Monday: Report
According to The Indian Express, over 18,169 devotees at the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar were tested between 11.30 pm Sunday and 5 pm Monday and 102 were found positive.
DCGI Approves Sputnik V for Emergency Use in India
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Tuesday announced that Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the country.
On Monday, reports said that the Subject Expert Committee had approved Dr Reddy's application for emergency use authorisation to Sputnik V.
