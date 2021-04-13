Bodies Openly Cremated, Furnaces Melt Amid COVID Spike in Gujarat

Amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, crematoriums in Gujarat’s Surat have been overflowing with bodies. The long waits at the crematoriums have forced the families of the deceased to perform the last rites on open grounds.

The three crematoriums in Surat – Ramnath Ghela Crematorium in Umra, Ashwini Kumar Smashan in Dharam Nagar and Kurukshetra Smashan Bhumi in Jahangirpura – are working without a break. This has led to the melting of gas furnaces.

According to a report by The Times of India, before the pandemic, Ramnath Ghela Crematorium and Kurukshetra Crematorium used to received 20 bodies daily on average.

However the situation has drastically changed over the past two weeks. Now, these crematoriums receive around 80 bodies. Ashwini Kumar Crematorium, Surat’s biggest cremation facility, used to attend to more than 30 bodies. But now, it is cremating nearly 110 bodies daily.