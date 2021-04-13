Bodies Openly Cremated, Furnaces Melt Amid COVID Spike in Gujarat

Crematoriums in Gujarat’s Surat has been overflowing with bodies. Image used for representative purpose.
Amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, crematoriums in Gujarat’s Surat have been overflowing with bodies. The long waits at the crematoriums have forced the families of the deceased to perform the last rites on open grounds.
The three crematoriums in Surat – Ramnath Ghela Crematorium in Umra, Ashwini Kumar Smashan in Dharam Nagar and Kurukshetra Smashan Bhumi in Jahangirpura – are working without a break. This has led to the melting of gas furnaces.
According to a report by The Times of India, before the pandemic, Ramnath Ghela Crematorium and Kurukshetra Crematorium used to received 20 bodies daily on average.
However the situation has drastically changed over the past two weeks. Now, these crematoriums receive around 80 bodies. Ashwini Kumar Crematorium, Surat’s biggest cremation facility, used to attend to more than 30 bodies. But now, it is cremating nearly 110 bodies daily.
With more than 100 bodies being cremated daily in Surat currently, there seems to be a 10-hour wait at crematoriums. Long waiting hours have forced the families of those who succumbed to COVID to perform the last rites on open grounds.
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday, however, rubbished such speculations. “If a comorbid patient dies, a committee of experts decides the primary and the secondary causes of such deaths. If that committee identifies the cause of the death as heart attack then, even though the patient was infected, such death is not counted as a Covid death. The same system is followed throughout the country,” he said in Ahmedabad.
In Rajkot, at least 89 people died while undergoing treatment for COVID between from 6 April and 8 April. However, as per the district collector’s office, only 14 succumbed to the infection.
In Ahmedabad, the data from crematorium reveals that 25 bodies of COVID-deceased were cremated at Vadaj, Dudheshwar and Thaltej crematoriums on Saturday. But the data from the collector’s office showed that only 16 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the district.
A report by Times of India said that the state government’s health bulletin on Friday stated that there were six deaths in Vadodara, but the bulletin issued by Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) mentioned only two.
State officials have defended the discrepancy stating that the bulletins showed the numbers of persons who died primarily due to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the Gujarat High Court on Monday asked why the common man was having to stand in queues while the government was claiming ample availability of beds and oxygen facilities. Representing the government, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi said that everything was under control.
“Everything is under control. The government is doing its job. Now, the people have to be more cautious,” Trivedi told the court, adding that imposing a lockdown was not a solution as it will affect wages of people and that people must impose a “self-lockdown”.
The situation is no better in Chhattisgarh. Bodies of COVID patients are piling up at various hospitals in Raipur, including at BR Ambedkar Hospital.
In a bid to tackle the situation, the state government has decided to set up six new electric crematoriums to speed up the cremation process, reported The Times of India.
A new video has surfaced online where bodies are lying on the floor and stretchers as the deceased’s kin waited in queues to perform the last rites. Workers in the video say that the sudden surge in deaths has worsened the situation.
