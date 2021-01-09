10 Infants Killed in Hospital Fire in Maharashtra’s Bhandara

At least 10 infants died, seven were rescued as fire broke out in a neonatal ward of Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra at around 2 am on Saturday, 9 January.

According to news agency PTI, the infants admitted in the ward were in the age group of one month to three months.

Dr Pramod Khandate, a civil surgeon, at the hospital told reporters that the fire broke out in the wee hours and a nurse saw smoke emanating from the ward.