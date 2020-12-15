Delhi HC Restrains AIIMS Nurses from Continuing Strike

Dr Randeep Guleria, the Director of AIIMS, on Monday had made an emotional request to the Nurses’ Union, which declared the strike, to “not go on strike and come back and work and help us get through the pandemic.”

The Health Ministry on Monday had directed that there should be “no cessation or disruption of nursing functions in AIIMS nor such an action aided or abetted.”

“It's hereby directed that AlIMS Delhi should ensure that the directions of the Delhi High Court are strictly complied with without fail,” Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health Ministry had said.

The ministry had further said that non-compliance will be treated as an offence under the Disaster Management Act read with the Indian Penal Code.