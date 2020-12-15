Delhi HC Restrains AIIMS Nurses from Continuing Strike

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 15 December, restrained the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nurses Union from continuing with their indefinite strike till the next hearing scheduled for 18 January, ANI reported.
Justice Navin Chawla directed the union to restrain from strike after AIIMS said the grievances of the union were being considered by the authorities.
Meanwhile, the AIIMS adminsitration extended an invitation to the protesting AIIMS Nurses Union for a meeting at 5 pm on Tuesday.
The administration had earlier issued a letter to the protesting nursing staff, stating that the attendance of all the nursing personnel who report for duty is being mandatorily recorded and those absent are being marked as such.
Dr Randeep Guleria, the Director of AIIMS, on Monday had made an emotional request to the Nurses’ Union, which declared the strike, to “not go on strike and come back and work and help us get through the pandemic.”
The Health Ministry on Monday had directed that there should be “no cessation or disruption of nursing functions in AIIMS nor such an action aided or abetted.”
“It's hereby directed that AlIMS Delhi should ensure that the directions of the Delhi High Court are strictly complied with without fail,” Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health Ministry had said.
The ministry had further said that non-compliance will be treated as an offence under the Disaster Management Act read with the Indian Penal Code.
Published: undefined