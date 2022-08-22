DGCA To Probe 'False Cargo Smoke Warning' on Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo Flight

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Kolkata suffered a "false cargo smoke warning" before landing on Sunday, 21 August, and aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will probe the incident.

The flight carrying more than 160 people landed safely at the Kolkata airport.

After arrival at the airport, inspections were carried out in the Airbus aircraft and the "warning was confirmed as spurious", IndiGo said in a statement.