Indigo Flight to Hyderabad Makes Emergency Landing in Karachi Due to Glitch

Representational Image
(Photo: IANS)
An IndiGo flight from Sharjah toHyderabad was diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi airport as a precautionary measure after a technical snag was reported by the pilot on Sunday, 17 July.
The aircraft is being examined at the airport and an alternate aircraft is being arranged for the onward journey of the passengers.
Officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told PTI that the aircraft showed unusual fuel quantity reduction from its left tank when it was mid-air. However, no visual leak was observed from the left tank, they added.
SpiceJet had said in a statement, “On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi-Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely at Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked.
