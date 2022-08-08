Air India Reported 184 Technical Snags, Indigo 98; 478 Total Incidents: Govt

While the government-run airline Alliance Air reported five incidents, Air India Express had 10 incidents in the one year period, he stated.
The Tata Group took control of Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express on 27 January after successfully winning the bid for the airline on 8 October last year.
Overall, a "total of 478 incidents of technical snags were reported in last one year between 1 July, 2021 and 30 June, 2022", Singh noted.
An aircraft may experience technical snags due to malfunctioning of components or equipment fitted on the aircraft, he said.
Currently, SpiceJet is operating not more than 50 per cent of its flights as per the orders of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
The regulator had in July imposed the curb on the airline's flights for a period of eight weeks as its planes were involved in at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in the 19 June to 5 July period.
During the last two months, planes of other Indian carriers have also reported multiple incidents of technical malfunction.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)