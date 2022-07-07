IndiGo Denies Reports of Smoke on Raipur-Indore Flight, Says 'Mist Was Created'

IndiGo on Thursday, 7 July, said there was no smoke in the cabin of a flight from Raipur to Indore on Tuesday, instead saying that "mist was created" by the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system due to humidity.

The statement came a day after officials of aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that the cabin crew of the IndiGo Raipur-Indore flight observed smoke in the plane after it landed at its destination on Tuesday.

"There have been false reports on 'smoke in the cabin' of flight 6E-905 from Raipur to Indore... There was no smoke in the cabin but mist created by the HVAC system due to humidity," IndiGo said on Thursday.