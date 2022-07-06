Smoke Detected in IndiGo Flight After Landing in Indore: DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday, 6 July said that smoke was detected in the cabin of a Raipur-Indore IndiGo flight post the carrier's landing on Tuesday, NDTV reported.

The incident was made public on the same day that the regulator issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet in connection with the degradation of safety margins of its aircraft.

The DGCA noted that on multiple occasions, "the aircraft either turned back to its originating station or continued landing to the destination with degraded safety margins."

Stating that SpiceJet had thus failed to establish a "reliable, safe and efficient airline services," it issued a show-cause notice asking why "action should not be taken against the company."