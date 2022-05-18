Pieter Elbers Appointed New IndiGo CEO, To Take Over After Ronojoy Dutta Retires

The Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation, parent company of IndiGo, on Wednesday, 18 May, appointed Pieter Elbers as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation, parent company of IndiGo, on Wednesday, 18 May, appointed Pieter Elbers as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) who will take charge on or before 1 October, reported IANS.
Elbers will replace Ronojoy Dutta, 71, who is scheduled to retire on 30 September.
A statement by IndiGo said, “He succeeds Ronojoy Dutta, 71, who has decided to retire on September 30, 2022, after guiding IndiGo through the turbulent COVID-19 period.”
Elbers was born in Schiedam, the Netherlands. He received a bachelor's degree in Logistics Management and a master's degree in Business Economics.
The 52-year-old has served as the president and CEO of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines since 2014. He is also a member of the executive committee of the Air France – KLM Group, as per the statement.
After he returned to the Netherlands, he was appointed as the Senior Vice President of Network & Alliances, before he was promoted in 2011 as the Chief Operating Officer.
He holds a bachelor's degree in Logistics Management and a master's degree in Business Economics.
Commenting on his retirement, Dutta said that he is leaving IndiGo in "good custody" of Elbers and added that "the future for IndiGo employees is secure and bright," as per IANS.
He added, "I would like to thank all the employees at IndiGo for the kindness and affection they have shown me over the past four years. As I move forward to the next chapter of my life, I will look back with nostalgia, fondness, and a tinge of separation regret."
Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of IndiGo, thanked Dutta for “effectively leading our business for almost four years with a steady hand” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regarding Elber’s appointment as CEO, Bhatia said that he was confident that Elbers’ “deep understanding” of the aviation sector, along with his leadership skills, will contribute to IndiGo’s growth.
(With inputs from PTI and IANS.)