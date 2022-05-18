Pieter Elbers Appointed New IndiGo CEO, To Take Over After Ronojoy Dutta Retires

The Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation, parent company of IndiGo, on Wednesday, 18 May, appointed Pieter Elbers as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) who will take charge on or before 1 October, reported IANS.

Elbers will replace Ronojoy Dutta, 71, who is scheduled to retire on 30 September.

A statement by IndiGo said, “He succeeds Ronojoy Dutta, 71, who has decided to retire on September 30, 2022, after guiding IndiGo through the turbulent COVID-19 period.”