'Violation of Regulations': DGCA on IndiGo's Treatment of Child With Disability

Days after a child with disability was denied boarding by IndiGo at the Ranchi Airport, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Monday, 16 May, that the airline handled passengers inappropriately.

The DGCA had earlier constituted a 3-member team to conduct a fact-finding probe, which visited Ranchi and Hyderabad to conduct the investigation.

The team has now submitted its report, with its findings prima facie indicating that there was "inappropriate handling of passengers by the Indigo staff, thereby resulting in certain non-conformances with the applicable regulations".