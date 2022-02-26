Indians in Ukraine Advised Not to Move to Border; Evacuation Flights Begin

More than 470 Indian students were evacuated from Ukraine via Romania on Friday, 25 February.
(Photo: India in Ukraine/Twitter)
In its latest advisory, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Saturday, 26 February, cautioned Indian citizens in the war-torn country to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with the Indian government.
"All Indian Citizens in Ukraine are advised to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Government of India officials at the border posts (helpline numbers established) and the Emergency numbers of Embassy of India, Kyiv," the advisory read.
The armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensified in the early hours of Saturday after Russian forces encircled Kyiv, the capital city. Russian forces since 24 February have launched a major assault on Ukraine, firing missiles on cities and military installations.
The Indian Embassy further said that the situation at various checkpoints is sensitive and that the embassy in Ukraine is working continuously with embassies in other countries for evacuation of Indian citizens.
The advisory noted that the embassy is finding it very difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoints without prior intimation.
"Staying in western cities of Ukraine with excess of water, food, accommodation and basic amenities is relatively safer and advisable, compared to reaching border checkpoints without being fully abreast of the situation," the advisory read.
According to the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, more than 470 Indian students were evacuated from Ukraine via Romania on Friday, 25 February.
In a statement, Air India said: “Air India will be operating flights on B787 aircraft from Delhi & Mumbai to Bucharest (Romania) and Budapest (Hungary) on 26 February as special Government Charter flights to fly back stranded Indian citizens.”
The first special flight, AI-1943, has landed in Bucharest.
(With inputs from IANS)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)