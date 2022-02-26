Indians in Ukraine Advised Not to Move to Border; Evacuation Flights Begin

The Indian Embassy further said that the situation at various checkpoints is sensitive and that the embassy in Ukraine is working continuously with embassies in other countries for evacuation of Indian citizens.

The advisory noted that the embassy is finding it very difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoints without prior intimation.

"Staying in western cities of Ukraine with excess of water, food, accommodation and basic amenities is relatively safer and advisable, compared to reaching border checkpoints without being fully abreast of the situation," the advisory read.